Florence "Flo" Smekens (nee Strasser), age 99, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Town of Raymond, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Helen (nee Burke) Strasser. Flo was known as an educator to thousands, mentor to many and friend to all.

On December 26, 1967 at St. James Catholic Church in Franklin, Flo married Norbert Smekens, her soulmate and the love of her life. Initially living in Racine, they then established themselves in Mount Pleasant. Flo developed a passion for gardening, sewing, crocheting, cooking and canning. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Flo began her teaching career in 1953, earning a Bachelor of Science degree at DePaul University and a Masters of Science degree from Marquette University. Flo began working as the director of the Speech and Hearing Clinic at Dominican College and as a speech language therapist in Kenosha Unified Schools until her retirement. She enthusiastically accepted substitute assignments for 10 years following retirement at Kenosha Unified. She was inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame in 1997.

Flo is survived by her sister-in-law, Janet Strasser and her niece, Kathie (Jim Kreil) Strasser, both of whom she shared a special bond with; nephews, Bernard and Patrick Strasser; great niece, Kristin (Joe) Carey; great nephew, Zachary Herbst; great nieces, Hannah, Jennavieve, Bernice and Isabella; great-great niece, Quinn Carey; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Flo was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Robinson, Orland Strasser, Rose Ellsworth, Frank Strasser, Eugene Strasser, Leo Strasser and Lillian Dienberg.

Our family wishes to thank the entire staff at Arbor View Communities, where Flo spent the last six years of her life, for their compassion and friendship.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 7,2020 at 10AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church 6400 Spring St. Mt. Pleasant. Relatives and friends can meet at church from 9:30AM until time of service at 10:00AM. Burial will be private at a later date.

