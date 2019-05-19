Floyd C. Mickelson

February 10, 1925 - May 16, 2019

RACINE – Floyd C. Mickelson, 94, passed away at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Floyd was born in Racine on February 10, 1925 to Edward and Ellen (nee, Potts) Mickelson. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Floyd married the former Helen Hansen and they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on May 28th. Floyd retired from S.C. Johnson. He was a Packer fan and loved to golf, but most of all he was a soft-hearted man who loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Mickelson; children, Doreen (Don) Michel, Larry Mickelson, Joyce Slawson and Linda (Bill) Meteyard; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Mickelson, Jr. and grandson, Bryan Slawson.

A private family service will be held. Entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Alliance for all their care and compassion.

