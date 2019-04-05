Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd J. Wishau.

Floyd J. Wishau

October 25, 1930 - March 31, 2019

RACINE - Floyd J. Wishau, age 88, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Racine, October 25, 1930, son of the late Leland and Otilia (Nee: Repa) Wishau.

On October 13, 1956 he was united in marriage to Beverly A. Menke. Floyd was employed for many years at I & A Sheet Metal Company, retiring in 1992. He was a member of The Evangelical United Methodist Church. Floyd devoted many countless years volunteering at Countryside Humane Society. Over the past twenty-two years he made many friends in cardiac rehab at Ascension. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and Sunday picnics at the farm. Floyd will be fondly remembered for his genuine smile and happy disposition.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Beverly; his children, Leland (Marla) Wishau, Mark (Tammy) Wishau; two grandchildren, Steven Wishau, Sarah Wishau; brother, Kenneth (Marcia) Wishau; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Wishau, Phyllis Wishau, Jeanne Wishau, Charlene (James) McClure, Richard (Laura) Menke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell, Leslie, and Gerald.

Private funeral services were held. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, Faithbridge Church, Cardiac Rehab Unit at Ascension All Saints Racine, or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com