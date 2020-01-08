Forrest Haven Wilson

December 25, 2019 - January 1, 2020

RACINE - A memorial service for Forrest will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 6 pm with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 5 pm until the time of service.

To view Forrest's full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361