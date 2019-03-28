Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances C. Horvath. View Sign

RACINE - Frances C. Horvath, age 97, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, September 24, 1921, daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Nee: Kerth) Noll and was the last survivor of fourteen children. On April 25, 1942 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Oak Creek, she was united in marriage to Stephen R. Horvath who preceded her in death, November 12, 2012. She was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. Frances enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, especially tending to her apple orchard. Survivors include her seven children, Stephen (Judy) Horvath, Barbara McClure, Mary (Phil) Hines, Dr. Albert (Jane) Horvath, Frances (John) Ray, Patricia Horvath (Allan Oakes), David (Kathy) Horvath; daughter-in-law, Ellen Horvath; 18 grandchildren; host of great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Horvath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Rev. Pat O’Loughlin officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested. A very special thank you to Frances’s caregivers at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to



