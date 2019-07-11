Frances "Fran" G. Dresen
RACINE - Frances "Fran" G. Dresen, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1908 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Please see Friday's Journal Times for a complete notice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
