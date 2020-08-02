Frances ""Fran"" M. Rasmussen

1944 - 2020

Frances "Fran" M. Rasmussen,76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the First Baptist Church, 3117 Taylor Ave. on Thursday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the First Baptist Church. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com