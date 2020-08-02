1/1
Frances M. "Fran" Rasmussen
1944 - 2020
Frances "Fran" M. Rasmussen,76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the First Baptist Church, 3117 Taylor Ave. on Thursday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the First Baptist Church. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
AUG
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
1 entry
July 31, 2020
Kathleen Lebowski
Family
