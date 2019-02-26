Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Merfeld. View Sign

KENOSHA - Frances Marie (Frazier), 95 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born August 23, 1923 in Chapin, Iowa daughter of the late Milton and Hazel Frazier. After graduating from Clear Lake High School, Clear Lake, Iowa, she attended Hamilton Business College, Mason City, Iowa, Olivet Nazarene College, Bourbonnais, Illinois, then in 1976 attended and graduated in secretarial courses at the top of her class from Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was employed by Otto Nelson Moving and Storage Company for 30 years. She retired in 1999. Frances married the love of her life Wayne G. Merfeld on November 23, 1946 in Mason City, Iowa. They moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1959. Frances was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene. She had a special place in her heart for children and taught young children in Sunday School for over 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, watching birds, and looked forward to the arrival of the Baltimore Orioles each Spring. Frances will always be remembered for her caring heart and words of encouragement through notes, cards, and acts of kindness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sisters, Mildred Crosby, Dorothy Heinold, brother, Maurice (Marlene) Frazier, sister in law, Irene Gabe; six children, Darrell (Nancy) Merfeld, Cheryl (Doug) Samples, Gerald (Doreen) Merfeld, Merrill (Mary) Merfeld, Carol Hoeft, Jeneyl (Steve) Anglin; grandchildren, Jill Pageau, Scott Samples, Mark Samples, Melissa Merfeld Westland, Daniel Merfeld, Tamara Patton, Jacob Merfeld, Alaina Roth, Seth Anglin, Jennifer Baum, Shari Gilchrist, Patty Grant, -Lesley VanLinn; greatgrandchildren, Michael Marshall, Taylor Pageau, Henry, Capron, Marlo Samples, Angelica Lidzy, Andersen and John Henry Patton, Mishayla and Joey Merfeld, Nolan and Aubrey Merfeld, Kyle and Cole Gilchrist, Coner and Quinn Grant, Jackson and Dylan VanLinn, Joslynn Hoeft, Travis and Nataliah Roth. She was preceded in death by husband, Wayne G. Merfeld and sons-in-law, Larry Stewart and Michael Hoeft. She will be greatly missed by all! Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28th, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Friday, March 1st, at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Road, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Proko Funeral Home and Crematory 5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Frances’ Online Memorial Book at:



5111 60th St.

Kenosha , WI 53144

(262) 654-3533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

