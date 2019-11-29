Frances V. Meier(Nee: Polach)

October 3, 1925 - November 26, 2019

RACINE - Frances V. Meier, age 94, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Bettendorf, Iowa, October 3, 1925, daughter of the late Karel and Hattie (Nee: Svenda) Polach and has been a Racine resident since 1926.

She was united in marriage to Lloyd C. Meier on September 17, 1949 at St. John Nepomuk Church, where she had been a lifetime active member. Lloyd preceded her in death, September 4, 2017. Frances was a lector, eucharistic minister, sacristan, and sang in the church choir. Always proud of her Czech heritage, Fran was happy to share her homemade kolaches with family and friends. She was also actively involved with the Girl Scouts for twenty-five years. Above all she was devoted to and loved her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Jeanne (Jerry) Matalik, Julie (Jim) Arens, Mary (Bill) Hills, John (Anna) Meier, Ann (Wayne) Wiedenbeck; 14 grandchildren; 15 great - grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Laura Polach, LaVerne Poplawski and Pat Meier; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce; brothers, Jerry and Carl Polach; sister, Pat (John) Kroes; brothers-in-law, Clayton (Pat) Meier, Dick Poplawski and Donald Meier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, Saturday November 30, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Church, St Catherine's High School or a have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs at Home Instead, Parkview Gardens, Ascension Hospice (especially Jasmin), and to Renee Carothers for all of their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com