Frances V. Meier(Nee: Polach)
October 3, 1925 - November 26, 2019
RACINE - Frances V. Meier, age 94, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, Saturday November 30, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Church, St Catherine's High School or a have been suggested.
