Frances V. (Nee: Polach) Meier (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances V. (Nee: Polach) Meier.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
1903 Green Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
1903 Green Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances V. Meier(Nee: Polach)

October 3, 1925 - November 26, 2019

RACINE - Frances V. Meier, age 94, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, Saturday November 30, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Church, St Catherine's High School or a have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations