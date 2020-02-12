Francis "Perry" Girard

May 12, 1961 – February 9, 2020

RACINE - Francis "Perry" Girard, age 58, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Perry was born in Vallejo, CA on May 12, 1961; beloved son of George and Agnes (Nee: Ring) Girard.

Perry served in the United States Navy as Petty Officer First Class. On August 14, 1999 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rebecca "Becky" J. Herre. Perry was employed at Case New Holland, Inc. for several years. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Perry's pastimes included: fishing, biking, target practice, reading, history and politics. He was also a master griller and smoker of his favorite meats.

Perry will be dearly missed by his loving wife of twenty years, Becky; his children: Darren (Spencer) Girard-Koch of Los Angeles, CA and Andrew (Stephanie) Girard-Pagano of LaCrosse, WI and their daughter, Zola; his mother, Agnes Girard of Modesto, CA; his siblings: Edward (Liu) Girard of Seattle, WA, Genevieve Wright of Brentwood, CA, Sharon (Steve) Ferreira of Tracy, CA, Jeannine (Cheryl) Girard of Brentwood, CA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom (Sally) Herre of Fond du Lac, WI; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beth (Paul) Jarvis of Alexandria, VA and Debbie (John) Ferris of NYC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Perry was preceded in death by his father George Girard and his brother, Richard Girard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30-11:15 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Michael Petersen, will follow starting at 11:30 AM at St. Rita's. A military inurnment ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (www.cholangiocarcinoma.org) -- which supports finding a cure for bile duct cancer -- has been suggested.

A very special thank you to Aurora Medical Center IR Department for their loving and compassionate care.

