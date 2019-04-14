Francis "Doc" L. Olley
RACINE - Francis 'Doc' L. Olley, age 89, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Rich O'Leary OSA officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Highway 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Wednesday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Please see Monday's Journal Times for a complete notice.
