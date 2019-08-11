Francis V. Munts

June 25, 1933 - August 5, 2019

RACINE - Francis Virginia Munts, age 86, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Selmer, TN, June 25, 1933, daughter of the late Roy and Mamie (Nee: Cody) White. She had her husband James A. Munts raised their family in Chicago, IL. She had been a resident of Racine the past two years.

Francis was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed coloring, puzzles, word search, singing, fireworks, cards, wrestling and the Chicago Bears. She was a happy soul who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, David Munts, Robert (Marie) Munts, Danny Munts, and Phillip Munts; 10 grandchildren; great grandchildren; a brother, Billy White; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, and a daughter, Judy Becker.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 5-7 P.M. with the funeral service on Wednesday at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Avon Centre Cemetery, Greys Lake, IL.

