Frank H. Marten (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church
3626 State Rd 31
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
3626 State Rd 31
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
West Lawn Memorial Park
Calling hours
Following Services
Grace Church
3626 State Rd 31
Obituary
Frank H. Marten

July 25, 1929 - October 8, 2019

RACINE - Frank Henry Marten, "The Weed", age 90, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Church, 3626 State Rd 31, Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sam Jackson officiating. A celebratory reception will follow in the church hall. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Casual baseball or sports-themed attire are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, catch a ballgame or do something special with a loved one. Frank's motto was "God, Family, Baseball," and he signed every letter with a hand-drawn baseball and the quote, "Swing if it's close!" He thoroughly enjoyed his life, and it was a life well lived.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 23, 2019
