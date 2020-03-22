Frank J. Kerschitz

June 24, 1930 - March 16, 2020

Age 89 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his residence.

Frank was born June 24, 1930 to Leopold and Josephine (nee: Mueller) Kerschitz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His early life was spent in Milwaukee attending school. Frank enlisted into the Air Force and served in the Korean War and was wounded. He spent 1 year in Paris, France and then Athens, Greece. While in Greece he met Kalliopi "Poppy" Gaspari and they were united in marriage on August 13, 1955. He has one son born in Tripoli, Libya, Africa and twin daughters born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Frank spent 16 years overseas then finished his military career in Washington, D.C. where he retired after 22 years. He came back to Milwaukee with his family where he worked at Outboard Marine Corporation (OMC) as Plant Engineer. In 1985, OMC moved to Murphy, NC where he eventually retired after 20 years. Frank then moved back to Union Grove, WI to care for his father and brother.

Frank enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of Saint Paul of the Apostle Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife Poppy, children: Leo Kerschitz (Ginger Sikora), Gigi (Chris) Christensen, and Joyce (Darel) Blunck, grandchildren: Frank (Jill) Kerschitz, Miranda (Matt) Budzinsky, Elaine (James) Wilson, Amy (Matt) Foster, Allen (Kacy) Blunck, and Jordan and Ellie Christensen, 6 great-grandchildren and his faithful little cock-a-poo Louie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leopold Kerschitz.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ascension Hospice Nurses, Chaplain Paul, Staff and the Ascension Cancer Center for all their care and compassion.

In accordance with Frank's wishes a private burial was held at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

