Frank Miliano (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
St Joseph's Catholic Church
511 N Memorial Dr
Prattville, AL 36067
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prattvillle Memorial
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Prattville, AL
Obituary
Frank Miliano

October 21, 1932 - April 23, 2019

Miliano, Frank, 86, resident of Prattville, AL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Dean officiating.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin to Levi "Joe" and Maria Miliano on October 21, 1932.

Left to cherish his loving memory are daughter, Angel (Mark) Cook; son, Joe Miliano; four grandsons, Ryan (Mari) Williams, Logan (Courtney) Williams, Hunter (Megan) Williams and Nicco Miliano (Kiley); four great-grandchildren, Tessa Williams, Willow Williams, Silas Williams and Gage Williams; many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Miliano; four sisters, Bernice Warden, Carmela Roedema, Yolanda Kuehnemann and Emily Eickhoff. He worked for 28 years at J.I. Case Company of Racine, WI. He was member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Italian Association of Montgomery and The Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prattville, AL. The family will receive friends at Prattvillle Memorial on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 26, 2019
