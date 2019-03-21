Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank N. Gursky. View Sign

KANSASVILLE - Frank N. Gursky, 52, passed away March 19, 2019 at his home. He was born May 28, 1966 to Frank and Sara “Sally” (Federick) Gursky. He married Pamela Strege on March 22, 2008. Frank worked as a mechanic for SC Johnson for over 18 years. Frank and Pam enjoyed trap shooting and deer hunting together. Frank loved riding his Harley with friends. Canadian fishing trips with his dad and uncle were some of his favorite times. Frank is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Michael (Caitlin) Gursky, Nicholas Gursky (Kelli Michel), Rick Kozlik, Nicole Kozlik (Bret Leonard), and Jeremiah (Angela) Kozlik; grandchildren, Zoe (Jeremy), Sean, Josephine, Ricky, Nicholas, Darren, and Autumn; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Amelia, and Charlie. He is also survived by his parents, Frank and Sally; siblings, Steve Gursky, Marge (Doug) Gahart, and Sue Gursky; nieces and nephews, Becky (Chad Johnson) Gahart, Jake Gahart, and Anne Gahart; parents-in-law, Robert and Anna Strege; siblings-in-law, Michael (Maria) Strege, Becky (Henry) Pellitier, Sherry (Darrel) Lettie, Beth (Pat) Coddington, Robert (Shirley) Strege; Aunt and Uncle Bridget and Tom Thierfelder; cousins, Greg and Nancy Bose and Amanda Thierfelder; best friends, Kevin and Tara Vasey, Al Kutzke, Ken Jaecks, and Michael Beckwar; and co-workers, Randy, Jerry, Bob, Pat, and Joe. Frank was preceded in death by his Uncle Harry Hennigh. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24, from 12 noon -3:30 pm. Memorial service will begin at 3:30 pm. Burial will follow at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Hospice Alliance for their kind and compassionate care of Frank. Condolences may be left at www. Miller-Reesman.com . Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500 Funeral Home Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove

620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)

Union Grove , WI 53182

