Frank R. Jenkins

November 26, 1950 - June 1, 2020

RACINE - Frank R. Jenkins, age 69 passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ascension All Saint Hospital, Racine, WI.

Frank had a history of health problems for quite sometime. He was born November 26, 1950 in Racine, WI to loving parents, Wm. and Elouise Jenkins. Frank loved his family very much and they dearly loved him. Frank loved reading his Bible and when he started losing his eye sight, Connie would read to him. He loved the Lord. One of his favorite things to do beside eat was to fish for cat fish. You should have seen what Frank could do with a cat fish. Frank was a great cook. He didn't need a recipe book; because he wrote his own recipe books. Frank created a lot of amazing dishes. Frank was a talented artist, always using bright colors in his paintings. He painted huge murals of spiritual figures. Frank also liked working with leather creating beautiful totes, hats, and vest with beautiful hand carvings in his work.

Frank leaves to cherish his many memories; three sisters, Betty Thomas, Cheryl Summers, Craft, of Racine, and Maryann Floyd. And one brother; Selase Wayne (Debra) Williams of Desert Hot Spring California. The mother of his children Constance, daughter Michelle Jenkins (Terry Brumby) of Racine. Three grandchildren, Devin (Nissa) Cook and Destiny Smith; his grandson Aiden Dorceus and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son Aaron F. Jenkins. His sister Dianna (Carley) Ware of Toledo, Ohio and his brother in-law Ted (Betty) Thomas, Racine, WI.

I HAVE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT. I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH; HENCEFORTH THERE IS LAID UP FOR ME A CROWN OF RIGHTEOUSNESS WHICH THE LORD SHALL GIVE ME AT THAT DAY; AND NOT TO ME ONLY, BUT UNTO ALL THEM ALSO THAT LOVE HIS APPPEARING. II TIMOTHY 4: 7, 8.

The Fisherman's Prayer

God grant that I may live to fish until my dying day;

And when it comes to my last cast I then most humbly pray

That when in the Lord's safe landing net I'm peacefully asleep;

That in His mercy I may be judged, good enough to keep.