Franklyn J. Peterson
Age 80, of Racine passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
Services for Frank will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 12:30 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. David Ramirez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday August 6th from 10:30 until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial for Frank will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 2:00 PM.
