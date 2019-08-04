Franklyn J. Peterson

  • "A life well-lived. Frank will be missed by his may friends..."
    - Tony Schiro
  • "Jeff and I are deeply saddened to hear of Frank's death. We..."
    - Denise Hazlett
  • "I will miss Frankie forever he was like my 5th brother. Now..."
    - Rosemary Peters
  • "So sad to hear, I feel a part of my life is gone"
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI
53182
(262)-878-2011
Franklyn J. Peterson

Age 80, of Racine passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.

Services for Frank will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 12:30 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. David Ramirez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday August 6th from 10:30 until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial for Frank will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 2:00 PM.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet University of Wisconsin
