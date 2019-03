RACINE - Fred W. Kader, age 77, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, WI. He was born in Chicago, IL, December 5, 1941 and graduated from Grayslake High School “Class of 1959”. Fred resided in Lake County Illinois until moving to Racine in 2009. He worked as a tool and die maker for 18 years and then was employed for 33 years at Abbott Laboratories working as an Engineering Technician. Fred leaves behind his fiancée, Tammy Hermann of Kenosha; his loving brother, Richard Kader of Hanover Park, IL; his stepdaughter, Kimberlee Kazlausky; step grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Kader and Wilma (Mike) Anderson. Private services were held. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com