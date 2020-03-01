Frederick E. "Fred" Blickle

November 4, 1922 - February 19, 2020

SUGAR CAMP - Frederick E. Blickle, 97, formerly of Racine, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

He was born in Racine on November 4, 1922, the son of the late Ernst and Lina (nee: Buder) Blickle. Fred was united in marriage to Marion Bronson in Columbia, MO on July 10, 1943. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. Fred owned and operated Blickle Auto Body for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Racine. Fred enjoyed NASCAR, hunting and fishing. He loved being a pilot and taking his family and friends on trips in his plane. He was also enjoyed the title of "The grumpiest man in Racine".

He is survived by his children, Fred (Kathy) Blickle Jr, Susan (David) Suprak, and Carol McDonald, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Fred is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion on February 23, 2001 and his brother, John Blickle on January 17, 2016.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial to or University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine-Research Department has been suggested by the family.

A memorial service for Fred will be held at a later date.

