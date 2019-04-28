Gail F. Smith(Nee: Hinze)

May 31, 1950 - April 24, 2019

RACINE - Gail F. Smith, age 68, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, May 31, 1950, daughter of Ward and Ellen (Nee: Sorensen) Hinze.

She was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1967." Gail retired from All Saints Medical Center in 2007 after twenty-six years of service. She was devoted to and loved her family, but her greatest joy was the precious time she spent with her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Christopher (Katrina) Smith, Casey (Nathan) Mullis, all of Racine; her grandchildren, Addison and Brendan; stepgrandchildren; brothers and sister, Ward (Lyn) Hinze, Pat (Diane) Hinze, Jan Sasaki; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends, especially neighbors at Marian Housing.

A time to meet and greet will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Ascension All Saints and Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

