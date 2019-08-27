Garnet S. Louage

March 24, 1926 - August 24, 2019

WAUWATOSA – Garnet S. Louage, 93, passed away at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Garnet was born in Racine on March 24, 1926 to Joseph and Ada (nee, Schroeter) Svitavsky. She retired from Curative Workshop where she was Business Manager for over 34 years. Garnet was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served on the Altar Guild and with the Senior Center. She was an active volunteer with the Racine Literacy Council and the Racine County Visitor's Center. Garnet enjoyed her many good times with her two Red Hat Society's.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Dan) Seitz of Wauwatosa; sister, Carol Baylon of Franksville; and her brother, Joe (Jean) Svitavsky of Willoughby, OH. Garnet is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dr. Victor Baylon.

Funeral services for Garnet will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Luther Manor in Wauwatosa.

