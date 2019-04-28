Gary A. Bahr

March 23, 1947 - April 23, 2019

RACINE – Gary A. Bahr, 72, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on March 23, 1947, the son of the late Clifford and Norma (nee: Gunderson) Bahr. He graduated from Washington Park High School, Class of 1965. After graduation he served his nation with the U.S. Army.

Throughout the years Gary worked at various places including Don Hudson Chevrolet and All Saints Medical Center.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Christine (Jack) Nielsen of Mount Pleasant and Julie (Randy) Borzych of Waterford; his grandchildren, Cameron Cochran and Taylor Borzych; his sisters and brothers, Barbara (Andy) Poulson of Red Granite, WI, Joanne Thuriot, David Thuriot and Curt Thuriot all of Racine; his sister-in-law, Carole Bahr of Waterford; as well as many nieces and nephews. Gary was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Bahr, Terry Bahr, Craig Thuriot, and by his former wife, Marjorie Ann Bahr.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. His interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

