Gary C. Hagen

October 13, 1949 - March 1, 2020

RACINE - Gary Carrol Hagen, age 70, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in St. Cloud, MN, October 13, 1949, son of the late Carrol and Delores (Nee:Evenson) Hagen. The family moved to Racine in 1951.

Gary graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1967" and went on to U.W. Madison graduating in 1972. Gary was employed by the City of Racine as a civil engineer for 40 years retiring in 2011. On November 22, 2016, he was united in marriage to Joyce Skrzypchak. Gary was a proud Norwegian who was a member of the Racine Curling Club, the Racine Kennel Club, the Racine Corvette Club, and the Harbor Lite Yacht Club. He was an avid fan of all Badger Athletics and a season football ticket holder since 1984. He was also a Packer fan who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening, bowling, and playing cards with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce; sons, Alex (Amanda) Hagen of Madison, Brian Hagen of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Duncan, Otto, and Haddie Hagen; sister, Karen Musil of Sturtevant; brother, Bruce (Ceil) Hagen of Arizona; nephews, Lucas and Ross Musil; close friends of the Skrzypchak and Salerno family; other relatives, friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Musil.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2-4 pm. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm with Reverend Karen Pahl officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

