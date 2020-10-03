Gary F. Lamberty

November 29, 1949 – September 2, 2020

Gary F. Lamberty, age 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with his two girls by his side.

Gary was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on November 29, 1949, the second son of the late Francis and Helen (nee Johnson) Lamberty.

After graduating from Washington Park High School in 1967, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served with the 5th Special Forces Group. Upon completing two tours in Vietnam, he returned stateside as a member of the Army Reserves.

In 1986, Gary graduated from Carthage College with a degree in Physical Education. He was employed by the Racine Unified School District teaching PE and Health at the Brown Alternative Center, McKinley Middle School, and Dr. Jones Elementary School. He retired in 2012.

A lifelong Martial Arts enthusiast Gary was versed in many forms. He held black belts in Jiu Jitsu and TaeKwonDo which he studied in South Korea. Gary is remembered as a loyal, honorable, generous, and respected man. In 1991, he was awarded a Carnegie Medal by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for risking his life to protect others during an attack near his home.

Gary deeply valued his Catholic faith, and more than anything, his family. He loved babies, jokes, deep conversations, and working on his personal gym. He was a night owl who enjoyed chess, sudoku, listening to music, and his coffee and smokes.

Gary's greatest joy in life was being what he called a "3-D"--a devoted, doting dad. He was an incredible father who fiercely protected, loved, supported and inspired his children. He is survived and tremendously missed by his daughters, Courtney Lamberty Heide and Megan (Igor) Lisica, as well as his five beloved grandchildren, his "bubba", Christian Heide, who helped care for him in his final days, Autumn Heide, Noah Heide, Rio Lisica and Niko Lisica.

He is further survived by his mother, Helen Lamberty, siblings, Ron Lamberty, Rick (Sandy) Lamberty, Linda Toft, Judy Kuchera and Sharon (Bill) Sliker, and also many nieces and nephews.

Gary and his family were grateful for the compassion and care he received by the many medical professionals he met during his journey. A special thanks to Dr. Gullberg, Dr. Choi, Dr. Rosenberg and Dr. Leh.

A private family service will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on November 4, 2020 in Gary's honor.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com