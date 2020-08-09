1/1
Gary Homer Jensen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Homer Jensen

1934 - 2020

Gary Homer Jensen, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2020, in Hudson, WI. Born on July 28, 1934, in Racine, WI with a twinkle in his eye, he was the son of Homer and Alvina(Pivonka) Jensen. That twinkle never faded as he lived a full life marked by the easy formation of friendships in his work and his play.

He was the consummate businessman and gentleman. After graduating from Washington Park HS and Spencerian Business College, Gary continued the family business, Jensen's Gifts in West Racine, for many years. He then transitioned to sales forming Jensen Associates working side by side with his wife and partner, Carol. Together, they cherished the friendships formed while on the road…continuing to renew them in retirement "visits".

That twinkle hinted at a playful spirit. He loved music, barbershop style, sharing his gifts with a championship chorus and quartet. His love for the outdoors was marked by epic fishing adventures when younger and the retelling of these tales as he aged. He loved the Green Bay Packers. In turn, each of these traits has been imprinted on his family and lives on.

He was happiest when surrounded by family. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol; his son Brian (Barb) Jensen of Two Rivers, WI, daughter Brenda (Bill) Estes of Norfolk, VA, daughter Debbie (Bill) Salvatore of Washington, DC and daughter Susan (Lee Schickling) Kinzer of Hudson, WI. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Jacob) Parma; Nick (Samantha Jones) Jensen; Megan (John) Donnellon; Danielle Kinzer; Brandon (Ahn Thuy-Phan) Kinzer; and 3 great grandchildren, Beckett; Madison and Brooklyn…and a host of long-time friends. Judge a man's achievement by his children. Gary leaves a remarkable legacy.

Gary moved to Hudson in his final years to be closer to family. As his body began to fail, his mind remained sharp until the end. The family is thankful for the loving care and companionship given by the Christian Community Home of Hudson. Both through the courage shown in his health battles and in the positive attitude he maintained, Gary always believed in a better tomorrow. Indeed, in his faith, it has been realized.

Private family services have been held. Memorials preferred to the Christian Community Home - Pine Ridge Entertainment Fund, 1320 Wisconsin St., Hudson, WI 54016 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/jensengary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved