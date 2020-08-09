Gary Homer Jensen

1934 - 2020

Gary Homer Jensen, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2020, in Hudson, WI. Born on July 28, 1934, in Racine, WI with a twinkle in his eye, he was the son of Homer and Alvina(Pivonka) Jensen. That twinkle never faded as he lived a full life marked by the easy formation of friendships in his work and his play.

He was the consummate businessman and gentleman. After graduating from Washington Park HS and Spencerian Business College, Gary continued the family business, Jensen's Gifts in West Racine, for many years. He then transitioned to sales forming Jensen Associates working side by side with his wife and partner, Carol. Together, they cherished the friendships formed while on the road…continuing to renew them in retirement "visits".

That twinkle hinted at a playful spirit. He loved music, barbershop style, sharing his gifts with a championship chorus and quartet. His love for the outdoors was marked by epic fishing adventures when younger and the retelling of these tales as he aged. He loved the Green Bay Packers. In turn, each of these traits has been imprinted on his family and lives on.

He was happiest when surrounded by family. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol; his son Brian (Barb) Jensen of Two Rivers, WI, daughter Brenda (Bill) Estes of Norfolk, VA, daughter Debbie (Bill) Salvatore of Washington, DC and daughter Susan (Lee Schickling) Kinzer of Hudson, WI. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Jacob) Parma; Nick (Samantha Jones) Jensen; Megan (John) Donnellon; Danielle Kinzer; Brandon (Ahn Thuy-Phan) Kinzer; and 3 great grandchildren, Beckett; Madison and Brooklyn…and a host of long-time friends. Judge a man's achievement by his children. Gary leaves a remarkable legacy.

Gary moved to Hudson in his final years to be closer to family. As his body began to fail, his mind remained sharp until the end. The family is thankful for the loving care and companionship given by the Christian Community Home of Hudson. Both through the courage shown in his health battles and in the positive attitude he maintained, Gary always believed in a better tomorrow. Indeed, in his faith, it has been realized.

Private family services have been held. Memorials preferred to the Christian Community Home - Pine Ridge Entertainment Fund, 1320 Wisconsin St., Hudson, WI 54016 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/jensengary.