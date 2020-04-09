Gary J. King

January 10, 1943 – April 4, 2020

RACINE – Gary James King, age 77, passed away at Aurora – St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after suffering a stroke on Friday evening.

A lifetime resident, Gary was born in Racine on January 10, 1943 to the late James and Jewel (nee: Lange) King. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1961. He faithfully served our country with the US Army National Guard for nearly 7 years. On April 19, 1969 in Atonement Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Cynthia M. Eckert. They proudly celebrated their 50th Anniversary with their beautiful family last year.

With profound faith, Gary was a devoted member of Living Faith Lutheran Church, formerly known as Atonement Lutheran Church, where he served the congregation in many ways, including as a performing musician, usher and eventually as a leader on the church council. Gary was a co-founder and current President of Belle City Brassworks, spreading his talent and love for music throughout Southeast Wisconsin for over three decades. Gary developed his passion for music at an early age, when he and his brothers joined the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, where Gary played Soprano Bugle (trumpet). Gary developed life-long friendships with his corps mates and eventually was bestowed the honor of being elected to the Kilties Hall of Fame.

Surviving are his loving wife, Cyndy; their devoted sons, Ryan & Brandon King; adored grandchildren, Jayden, Zachary, Kennedy & Olivia; brother, Lance (Nancy) King; brother-in-law, Ron (Christiana) Eckert; sister-in-law, Kathy Eckert; nieces, nephews, church family, Brassworks family and many friends. During this time of extreme isolation, the family is comforted by thinking about the love, kindness and faith that our husband and father shared with this world through his optimistic personality and love for music. Gary was exceptional at giving grace to all he encountered, even when grace was not expected.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce King; Cyndy's parents, Donald & Muriel Eckert; and brother-in-law, Donald Eckert.

Services for Gary will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Debbie Hartfield and Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/_oc9Vf3EUrI on Saturday beginning at 9:45 am (service will start at 10 am). Private entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Gary, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Memorials to the "Gary King Scholarship Fund" (which will be established for aspiring brass band students) have been suggested and can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of Aurora – St. Luke's Medical Center for the compassion and support they gave Gary and to our family last Friday & Saturday. May God bless all of you!

