Gary J. King

January 10, 1943 – April 4, 2020

RACINE – Gary James King, age 77, passed away at Aurora – St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after suffering a stroke the prior evening.

Services for Gary will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday (TODAY), April 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastoral Intern Debbie Hartfield and Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/_oc9Vf3EUrI on Saturday (TODAY) beginning at 9:45 am (service will start at 10 am). Private entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Gary, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Memorials to the "Gary King Scholarship Fund" (which will be established for aspiring brass band students) have been suggested and can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

