Gary James Nemath

July 6, 1953 - May 1, 2020

Nemath, Gary James, age 66, of Wheatland, died unexpectedly on May 01, 2020 at his residence. Gary was born to John and Anita (nee: Lois) Nemath in Burlington on July 06, 1953. Gary grew up in Waterford where he attended St. Thomas grade school and graduated from Waterford High School. Gary began his career in the grocery business at Dick's Market in Waterford and then spent more than 40 years at Richter's Sentry in Twin Lakes until his recent retirement. Gary enjoyed playing softball and bowling and was an avid sports fan. He also loved spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. Gary will truly be missed.

Survived by two brothers: John and Gene; one sister Lisa (Scott) Gunderson; other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Vicki.

A gathering will take place at Bruno's Restaurant (River City Lanes) 730 Cornerstone crossing, Waterford, WI 53185, Friday June 12, 2020 from 5-6:15 P.M. with service starting at 6:30 P.M.

Please be safe, smart, and healthy.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI. 53185

(262)534-2233