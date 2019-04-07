Gary Lee Stamm

Stamm, Gary Lee, age 73, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Gary spent his early life in Milwaukee where he graduated high school. He then served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He returned to Milwaukee and worked as a truck driver most of his life, retiring from Roundy's after 24+ years of service. On November 22, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married Lynn M. Wenzel. They have lived in Waterford since 2000.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Lynn, and three brothers.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street (Hwy C) Union Grove, Wisconsin 53182.

