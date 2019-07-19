Gary W. Meade

WAUWATOSA – Gary W. Meade, age 72, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital on July 13, 2019. He was born to parents Chester and Bernice (nee. Knouse) Meade in Illinois.

Gary was a longtime pastor with the United Church of Christ, serving at 5 different churches locally and in Illinois, South Dakota, Missouri, and Colorado. In his free time, he loved camping and hiking, especially in the mountains and wilderness. Gary also did a lot of photography. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Marta; daughter, Piper; many other family and friends.

Celebration of Life reception will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm at Union Grove Methodist Church, 906 Twelfth Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a memorial fund to help restore the wilderness in the National Parks that he loved.

