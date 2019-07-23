Gary W. Minton

October 19, 1945 – March 1, 2019

MONROE, LA/(formerly of Racine) - Gary Warren Minton, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 at his home in Monroe, LA while holding hands with Arlene, his loving wife of nearly 49 years.

Gary was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 19, 1945. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1962. An early employee of Unico, Inc., Gary spent his professional career working with and designing electronic components. He retired from the company with over 30 years of dedicated service.

A voracious reader, particularly of non-fiction, Gary was an ever-curious lifelong learner, always happy to share his vast trove of collected knowledge with others. In his youth, he developed a deep interest in NASA and all things space related, spending hours building and launching model rockets with his friends (their own version of "The Rocket Boys"). He continued his own personal "space exploration" throughout his life, more recently building and equipping his rockets with onboard computers that would capture aerial audio, photos, and video as well as statistical data about each flight.

Gary's other passion was trains of all kinds, models included, and he had an extensive collection of Lionel. As a 50-plus year member of the National Association of Rocketry, he travelled to events and places that allowed him to satisfy his fascination with trains and rockets, which was a true source of joy for Gary and his family alike. One particular highlight was a train ride to Jackson, MS on the City of New Orleans, a special gift from his son. Gary was a kind, patient, and interesting man who always had time for those around him.

Gary leaves behind his beloved wife Arlene Minton, nee Weisbrod; son Russell (Joseph Kwashnak) Minton, sister Deborah (Gary) Dulek; and brother Scott (Karen) Minton. Also surviving are nieces Adelle (Mark) Thurow, Emilie (Steve) Wehr, Gretchen (Fred Bradley) Gayhart, Gwen (Harry Costelloe) Gayhart, and Heather Allen; nephews Nicholas Allen and Michael (Gregg Neal) Allen; sister-in-law Marilyn Allen; sister- and brother-in-law Shirley & Dale Gayhart; and numerous other family members. He will be deeply missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren & Audrey Minton; grandparents, Victor & Adele Minton and Earl & Gladys Ackerman; parents-in-law Arnold & Wanda Weisbrod; and brother-in-law Sam Allen.

Gary was cremated in Monroe, LA, as according to his wishes. Local visitation will take place Wednesday, July 24th at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home starting at 5:30 p.m. A brief memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm followed by the recitation of the rosary with Fr. Ronald Gramza officiating. The family asks that memorial gifts be given in Gary's memory to the donor's favorite charity.

