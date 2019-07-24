Gary W. Minton

October 19, 1945 – March 1, 2019

MONROE, LA/(formerly of Racine) - Gary Warren Minton, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 at his home in Monroe, LA while holding hands with Arlene, his loving wife of nearly 49 years.

Gary was cremated in Monroe, LA, as according to his wishes. Local visitation will take place Wednesday, July 24th at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home starting at 5:30 p.m. A brief memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm followed by the recitation of the rosary with Fr. Ronald Gramza officiating. The family asks that memorial gifts be given in Gary's memory to the donor's favorite charity.

