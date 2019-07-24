Gary W. Minton (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
Following Services
Obituary
Gary W. Minton

October 19, 1945 – March 1, 2019

MONROE, LA/(formerly of Racine) - Gary Warren Minton, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 at his home in Monroe, LA while holding hands with Arlene, his loving wife of nearly 49 years.

Gary was cremated in Monroe, LA, as according to his wishes. Local visitation will take place Wednesday, July 24th at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home starting at 5:30 p.m. A brief memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm followed by the recitation of the rosary with Fr. Ronald Gramza officiating. The family asks that memorial gifts be given in Gary's memory to the donor's favorite charity.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 24, 2019
