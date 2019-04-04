Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Lee (Nee: Eidson) Overberg.

Geneva Lee Overberg /?(Nee: Eidson)

September 23, 1929 - March 29, 2019

RACINE – Geneva Lee Overberg, 89, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019 after she became ill while visiting her daughter and family in Roseville, California. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Geneva was born in Ravanna, Missouri on September 23, 1929. Geneva was united in marriage to Maurice G. Overberg at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa on September 16, 1950. Geneva and Maurice moved to Racine, Wisconsin due to a relocation with J.I. Case Corporation. Geneva has been a resident of Racine for 58 years. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1975.

Geneva earned an Associate's Degree in business and was a business administrator for a short time. She volunteered at St. Edward's School in administration, on the playground, and in the cafeteria. Geneva was proud to be a Cub Scout Den Mom. She genuinely enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family gatherings.

Geneva will be dearly missed by her children: Wayne (Margaret) Overberg, Joseph Overberg, and Mary Overberg (Thomas) Cuccia; daughter-in-law, Jane Barnes; grandchildren: Christopher (Molly) Overberg, Amanda Urban, and Emily and Allison Cuccia; other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her children: Rita (Dennis) Urban and Vincent Overberg.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am. Committal services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Geneva's life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a eulogy service starting at 6:30 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Geneva's family would like to thank the staff at Wood Creek Senior Care, Elite Home Health, and the doctors and nurses at Sutter Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Geneva and her family.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin

262-634-3361