Geneva Lee Overberg (Nee: Eidson)

September 23, 1929 - March 29, 2019

RACINE – Geneva Lee Overberg, 89, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019 after she became ill while visiting her daughter and family in Roseville, California. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am. Committal services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Geneva's life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a eulogy service starting at 6:30 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin

262-634-3361