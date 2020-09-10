George A. Petricek

September 10, 1951 – September 6, 2020

George A. Petricek, age 68, of Racine, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

George was born in Racine on September 10, 1951, the youngest son of the late Carroll and Viola (Nee: Eisley) Petricek. He attended local schools in his youth and attend UW Parkside.

On September 21, 1974 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine he was united in marriage to his friend and sweetheart, Cheryl (Cheri) A. Pietras.

George was a faithful employee of Bosch (Racine Hydraulics) as a machinist and inspector for thirty years. He served as a union steward while at Bosch. He was later employed as an Orthodontic Lab Technician for AOA for 14 years. He retired in 2016.

By far George's greatest joy in life was his family, especially his two grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Cheri, his two children, David (Stephanie) Petricek and Sarah (Christopher Riley) Petricek and his two grandsons, David Petricek and Beckham Riley. George is also survived by two brothers, Robert and Charles (Carlene) Petricek, and many family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank all those at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Froedtert Hospital for their medical care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

