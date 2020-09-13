1/1
George A. Petricek
{ "" }
George A. Petricek

September 10, 1951 – September 6, 2020

George A. Petricek, age 68, of Racine, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank all those at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Froedtert Hospital for their medical care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle George, my heart is with you Cheri, David and Sarah.
Richard Hagopian
Family
September 10, 2020
Cheri, our heartfelt sympathy to you, Dave and Sarah on your loss. May George Rest In Peace
The Hair Connection
September 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 9, 2020
George was a great man to work with and just to be around. A hard worker and an interesting man to talk to. He will be missed.
Josh Dobson
Coworker
