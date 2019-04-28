George D. Piliouras (1952 - 2019)
  • "I was so saddened to hear of George's passing. He touched a..."
    - Sandra Kotz
  •  
    - Mar
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - TERRY AND AL ACETO
  • "Thank you for all the years of friendship. I will..."
    - Cindy Carter
  • "Dear Maria and family, Sending my most sincere heartfelt..."
    - Rita Holm
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church
1335 S. Green Bay Rd.
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church
1335 S. Green Bay Rd.
Racine, WI
Obituary
George D. Piliouras

November 29, 1952 – April 22, 2019

RACINE - George Dimitrios Piliouras, age 66; loving husband of Maria K. (nee: Parigori) Piliouras; dear father of Dimitrios Piliouras, Sophia Piliouras, Katherine (Brandon) Swedlund and Dino (Brittany) Piliouras; proud grandfather of Alexa and George Swedlund; longtime owner of Marina Garden Family Restaurant in Kenosha; passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded with the love of family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Rd. in Racine, with Rev. Father Athanasios Pieri officiating. Interment will follow in Saint George Cemetery - Kenosha. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 pm (Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 pm) and in the church on Tuesday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 28, 2019
