George G. Timm, Jr.

1936 - 2020

UNION GROVE – George G. Timm, Jr., "83", passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020.

George was born in Milwaukee on November 14, 1936 to the late George G. and Victoria L. (nee, Damask) Timm, Sr. He served the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include his nephews, James (Robyn) Timm, Edward (Valarie) Janowski, Danny Janowski and Brian Janowski; great nephew Jeremy Janowski and other relatives and friends.

A service for George will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery outdoor chapel on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by Full Military Honors. Interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove or the Wounded Warriors Project.

