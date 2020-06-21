George J. Checki
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George J. Checki

September 4, 1929 - June 15, 2020

RACINE - George J. Checki, age 90, passed away Monday evening, June 15, 2020. George was born in Racine on September 4, 1929, son of the late John and Emma (nee: Miller) Checki, and had been a lifelong resident.

George proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amelia B, Kane. They shared fifty-five beautiful years together before Amelia passed away on February 15, 2011. George was employed with Styberg Engineering for thirty years before retiring in 1991. Solid as a rock, George was most dependable and was a strong union man/ safety man. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Able to fix anything, he liked working with his hands. For leisure, George enjoyed golfing, square dancing and camping trips. He will be best remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and for his great love and devotion to his family.

George will be dearly missed by his daughters, Susan Gerlach of Racine, Sara Checki of Oak Creek; daughter-in-law, Jodi Kane of Mt. Pleasant; granddaughters, Nicole (Cameron) Mandli, Sara Koshen (Mark Cress); great grandchildren, Emmalee and Eleanor Mandli, Autumn and Jaxson Cress; brothers, James Checki of Racine, Ronald (Christine) Checki of Warren, MI; sister-in-law, Marilyn Checki of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife, George was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Kane, brother, Edward Checki; sister, Margaret (Donald) McNeese and sister-in-law, Helen Checki.

Private funeral services will be held. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Wiillowcrest for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
To George's Loving Family,
You have my profound Sympathy in your loss.
May you find comfort in the days ahead knowing God The Father understands your sorrow,
sending a tote full of hugs.
Love & Prayers From The Heart,
Judy Kane,
Lewsiton Idaho
Judith A. Kane
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved