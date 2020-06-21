George J. Checki

September 4, 1929 - June 15, 2020

RACINE - George J. Checki, age 90, passed away Monday evening, June 15, 2020. George was born in Racine on September 4, 1929, son of the late John and Emma (nee: Miller) Checki, and had been a lifelong resident.

George proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amelia B, Kane. They shared fifty-five beautiful years together before Amelia passed away on February 15, 2011. George was employed with Styberg Engineering for thirty years before retiring in 1991. Solid as a rock, George was most dependable and was a strong union man/ safety man. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Able to fix anything, he liked working with his hands. For leisure, George enjoyed golfing, square dancing and camping trips. He will be best remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and for his great love and devotion to his family.

George will be dearly missed by his daughters, Susan Gerlach of Racine, Sara Checki of Oak Creek; daughter-in-law, Jodi Kane of Mt. Pleasant; granddaughters, Nicole (Cameron) Mandli, Sara Koshen (Mark Cress); great grandchildren, Emmalee and Eleanor Mandli, Autumn and Jaxson Cress; brothers, James Checki of Racine, Ronald (Christine) Checki of Warren, MI; sister-in-law, Marilyn Checki of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife, George was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Kane, brother, Edward Checki; sister, Margaret (Donald) McNeese and sister-in-law, Helen Checki.

Private funeral services will be held. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Wiillowcrest for their loving and compassionate care.

