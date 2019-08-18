George J. Ginther

March 15, 1929 - August 15, 2019

RACINE - George Joseph Ginther, 90, passed away at Primrose in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

He was born on March 15, 1929 in Winona, MN, the son of the late Michael and Stella (nee: Czarnowski) Ginther. While growing up in Minnesota, he attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and later graduated from Cotter High School in 1947. George was employed at the Winona Country Club and Swift Company before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1951, during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1954, and enrolled at Winona State College in January of 1955.

On November 25, 1955, George was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Losinski at St. Stanislaus Church in Winona, MN. They were married for 59 years before her passing in 2014.

September of 1958 found George teaching at Stephen Bull Elementary School in Racine. He acquired his MA degree in Elementary School Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee in 1959 while he was teaching at Roosevelt Elementary School. He became an interim principal at Roosevelt and Jefferson Elementary School before taking a permanent appointment at Wind Point Elementary School from 1968 through 1982. George ended his career as principal of North Park Elementary School, retiring in 1988. He also served as the chairman of the district concerns committee at the elementary level.

George's retirement years were spent in travel to various golf courses in Wisconsin, fishing in Lake Michigan, pheasant hunting in Wisconsin, tutoring at the Racine Literacy Council, and volunteering at Sacred Heart Church.

Surviving are his children, Paul (Kathy) Ginther of Caledonia, Amy (Robin Ficker) Ginther of Riverdale, MD, and Mary Claire Ginther of Spartanburg, SC. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth on December 4, 2014.

George's memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI 53404, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again at church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

George's family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Goodrich and Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him. They would also like to thank the staff at Primrose; Talia B., Ani B., Jasmine C., Debbie C., Jackie C., Maria C, Laura C., Wendy C., Karly F., Allissa F., Kelsey F., Janet GB., Cita G., Dorothy H., Vickie H., Felicia H., Mackenna H., Wes H., Cody K., Tom L., April L., Anna M., Mary M., Tracie M., Leah M., Holly N., Nathan P., Celia P., Andrea P., Laura P., Ruth R., Shawna R., Emily R., Deborah R., Lynee T., Taylor T., Sunshine V., Stacy W., Dee W., Bobbie W., Ciara W., and Jessica Z. for their loving care of George.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Primrose Memorial Garden Fund, or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

