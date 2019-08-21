George J. Ginther (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest well Mr. Ginther. You were my Principal at Wind Point..."
    - Ann McCarthy
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "He was my Principal. He will always be my Principal."
    - Steve Dykstra
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George J. Ginther

March 15, 1929 - August 15, 2019

RACINE - George Joseph Ginther, 90, passed away at Primrose in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

George's memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI 53404, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again at church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Primrose Memorial Garden Fund, or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.