George J. "Brutus" Kaltenschnee

December 6, 1940 - April 16, 2019

RACINE - George J. "Brutus" Kaltenschnee, 78, passed away in Ascension-Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital, Milwaukee, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He was born in Racine on December 6, 1940, the son of the late George A. and Helen (nee: Behrens) Kaltenschnee.

After attending Washington Park High School, he was hired by S. C. Johnson, where he worked until he retired. He was one of the founding members and first president of the Sin City Riders Motorcycle Club. He loved the Harley life where he was known as "Brutus". George was also a member of the S.C. Johnson 20 Year Club, and the J.M.B.A.

Surviving are his children, Kimberly (Timothy) Stuebe, of Racine, Linda Kaltenschnee-Thomas, of Ocala, FL, Kristine (Sean) Murphy, of Flagstaff, AZ. and George C. Kaltenschnee, of Altamonte Springs, FL; 2 grandchildren. Melissa (Adam) Pratt, and Ivy Kaltenschnee; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Taylor Pratt; brother, James (Kathy) Kaltenschnee, of Yorktown, Virginia. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and fellow riders also survive him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, George "Christian" Kaltenschnee Jr. In keeping with George's wishes, a private service was held. Memorials can be directed to his family.

