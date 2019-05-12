George J. Mathe

July 1, 1936 - May 8, 2019

RACINE - George Joseph Mathe, 82, passed away, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, WI, on Wednesday May 8, 2019.

George was born to the late George and Marjorie (nee: Hyland) Mathe on July 1, 1936 in Kenosha, WI. On July 7, 1957 he was united in marriage to Joan Przytarski, who proceeded him in death on October 30, 1998.

George was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1954". He was employed with SC Johnson for 36 years until he retired in 1993 as a member of the "30 Year Club". In his spare time he enjoyed playing softball in his younger years, bowling and golfing, and during his retirement he delivered meals on wheels, continued to golf, and enjoyed traveling. But his greatest joy was spending time with his grand and great grandchildren who could always bring a smile to his face. He loved to end each day with a beer and a bit of chocolate calling this the 'best time of the day'.

He is survived by his sons, Douglas of Racine, Jeffrey (Phyllis Creek) of Las Vegas, NV, Scott (Vicki) of Union Grove, WI; grandchildren, Erika (Chris) Lopez, Taylor (Scott) Kalscheuer, Cameron (Gill), Alex, and Brandon; great grandchildren, Braydn, Madison, and Emma, and his close companion Bonnie Hart.

In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his father, George Sr and Odile Kirby (his longtime companion), his mother Marjorie, his Aunt Irene (nee: Hyland) and Uncle Kurt Stiege.

A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Cremation was his wish. His ashes will be laid to rest alongside his wife Joan. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home beginning at 3 pm until the service at 5pm. The family has suggested memorials to the Hydrocephalus Association or .

