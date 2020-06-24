George J. Rainey

January 24, 1966 - June 20, 2020

RACINE - George John Rainey, age 54, passed away on Saturday morning, June 20th 2020 following a three month struggle with a double lung infection.

George was born in La Grange, IL on January 24th, 1966 to the late George L. and JoAnn (nee: Dent) Rainey. He was a high school graduate of Lyons Township where he played football and basketball. He then attended UW-Whitewater where he was an All-American running back. George continued playing professional football in Italy; semi-pro football with the DuPage Eagles (winning two national championships); and finished his football career playing with the Racine Raiders.

While in school at UW-Whitewater, George met the love of his life, Michelle Wickler. George and Michelle relocated to the Racine area to start their careers with Racine County - Michelle to serve our community as a social worker and George, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Department. They were united in marriage November 4th, 1995. They served as foster parents prior to having their beautiful daughters. George was a well-respected deputy for 23 years, where he was a devoted member of the SWAT team. For placing the lives of others before himself, he was awarded the "Medal of Valor" in 2004. He was also awarded the "Exemplary Officer Award" in 2003 and the "Award of Excellence" in 2006. He celebrated his retirement with a family vacation to sunny Key West, Florida in January 2019.

Among his interests, George enjoyed fishing, family trips to Wisconsin Dells, watching politics but never sharing his point of view, and watching Da Bears. He also especially enjoyed watching his daughters play sports, and spending time around their backyard pool and could be found in the lower level of the home, which was dedicated to his SWAT and Chicago Bears memorabilia and an extensive collection of Allie and Jenna's school art projects from over the years. George's life revolved happily surrounded by estrogen, - his "girls" were his everything.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 24 years, Michelle Rainey who George affectionately called "Mik"; their treasured daughters, Alexandria Marie "Allie" Rainey (Lorenzo Rodriquez) & Jenna JoAnn Rainey (Jose Becerra); Michelle's parents, Edward and Aryls Wickler; sisters-in-law, Kim (Robert) Gosh and Lianne Rainey; nieces and nephews; Sophie and Quinn Rainey; Samantha (Haydon) Beecroft and Nicholas Gosh (Ali Talady); many other dear relatives and friends- including his brothers and sisters of the Racine County Sheriff's Dept. In addition to his parents, George was preceded by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Rainey (of whom died at the young age of 53 on March 28th, 2020).

In accordance with George's wishes, a big party celebrating his life is being planned for this upcoming fall 2020. All attendees will be required not to come sad. Please monitor the funeral home website and/or watch for future editions of the paper for confirmed date & time. In memory of George, offer a kind deed to someone in need. For those who wish, cards & condolences may be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded on to Michelle, Allie & Jenna.

