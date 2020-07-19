1/1
George Margosian
1930 - 2020
George Margosian

November 19, 1930 - July 16, 2020

George Margosian entered his eternal home on July 16 with his family and friends beside him.

George was born on November 19, 1930 in Racine, WI to Maireni (Mariane) and Hovnan (Harry) Margosian. George lived a life of service and love for family. He graduated Horlick High School having played football, basketball, and baseball and run track. From there he was property of the Philadelphia Blue Jays as first basemen. He served as a forward observer in the artillery during the Korean War. After graduating from University of Wisconsin Whitewater, he married Diane Adsit in 1957. He first became an elementary teacher at Jerstad-Agerholm and later Goodland School and went on to serve as a principal at Caddy Vista Elementary School and Roosevelt Elementary School. George relished his community as a member of St. Mesrob's Armenian Church.

George was a devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. Nothing pleased him more than family gatherings.

George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diane, his daughters Lisa and Denise, son-in-law's Fritz Ehlert and Art Pruess, his grandchildren: Ashley (Talen), Matthew (Elizabeth), Anke and Karl, great-grandsons Aiden and Zachary, a sister Lucy, brothers Chuck and Dan, and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

George's High School Year book quote was: Veni, vidi, vici – I came, I saw, I conquered. Yes, George, you did!

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to St. Mesrob's Armenian Church.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private memorial service.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
