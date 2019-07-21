George R. MacLennan

March 24, 1941 - July 16, 2019

TWIN LAKES - George Richard MacLennan, 78, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Chicago, IL on March 24, 1941, the son of the late John and Sara (nee: Handley) MacLennan. George was in awe of the work Father Pfleger of Saint Sabin's of the Auburn Gresham community continues to do.

Surviving are his daughters, Rachel, Holly, and Heather; and his grandchildren, Molly, Lilly, Isabella, Jackson, and Jeremy. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Parker MacLennan.

In keeping with the wishes of George's family, funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor George in a special way may direct contributions to Father Pfleger at Saint Subina's outreach ministries (1210 W. 78th Place, Chicago, IL 60620 or www.saintsabinaoutreach.org) directly.

