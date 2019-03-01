Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Robert Lyons. View Sign

KENOSHA - George Robert Lyons, “Bobby”, age 75, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital South, Kenosha. He was born in Duluth, MN, January 22, 1944, son of the late George and Eunice (Nee: Manella) Lyons. At an early age Bobby moved to Racine with his family. He was employed in the restaurant business beginning at McDonalds and then worked with John DeRango for 20 years. In 1968 Bob purchased the A & W on Sheridan Road and shortly thereafter he reopened it as Bob’s on Sheridan. He also operated several bars through the years. Bob loved to travel and loved animals especially horses, monkeys and goats. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be dearly missed. Surviving are his siblings, Yvonne B. Williams, Mary E. Langenfeld, Donald D. Lyons; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly (LeRoy) Johnson, and brother-in-laws, Paul Williams and Francis Langenfeld. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the American Kidney Fund have been suggested. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospital Dialysis Unit for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to



