George S. "Bud" Hueffner

October 8, 1926 - December 30, 2019

RACINE- George S. "Bud" Hueffner, 93, passed away at his home on Monday, December 30, 2019.

George was born in Racine on October 8, 1926, to George and Frances (nee: Peil) Hueffner. George was a lifelong Racine resident who served in the US Navy, then worked as a machinist until his retirement. He married the former Ruth Schilder in Racine on July 3, 1965, she preceded him in death on July 9, 2007. George and Ruth moved into the Parkview apartments where they enjoyed socializing with the friends they made there. George was an avid Brewers and Packers fan, and loved to spend time with his family, play Bingo, and do crossword puzzles.

George is survived by his children Richard Buck and Deborah (Rudy) Nilo, grandchildren Richard Buck, Kevin (Melinda) Buck, Louis (Megan) Buck, Mike (Elfrieda) Jacobs, and Christine (Marc) Coyle, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. George was preceded in death by his children Lawrence and Denise Buck, daughter-in-law Rosann Buck and sisters Bernice Slaasted, Grace Kuree, and Lois Pye.

A visitation for George will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. A private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

